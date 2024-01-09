There's a lot of buzz about a new restaurant that just opened on Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown.

It's called Bordentown Square Tap + Grill and it's finally open at the corner of Farnsworth Avenue and Crosswicks Street.

I say "finally open" because the restaurant did a great job hyping us up about this new, cool place on social media. I'm dying to experience it.

As you can see, the food looks amazing. Friends of mine dined there over the weekend and said everything they had was outstanding.

If you're familiar with Farnsworth Avenue and all it has to offer your tastebuds, you may be wondering exactly where Bordentown Square is located, so you can visit ASAP. It has taken over the former spot of Jester's Café and Wine Shop.

Bordentown Square's Facebook page describes it as a "new restaurant serving an eclectic menu, craft beer, great wine, and creative cocktails." To read more about the vibe of the restaurant, check out the restaurant's website here.

If you're a beer lover, there's a self-pour tap wall (pictured below). It sounds like there's going to be live music in the future too.

If you know anything about Bordentown City, you know that some of the very best restaurants in the area are on Farnsworth Avenue. Bordentown Square joins Toscano, Under the Moon Cafe, Old Town Pub, HOB Tavern, Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza, and more.

For Bordentown Square's hours, to check out the menu, grab a gift card, and more, click here.

