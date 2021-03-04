45% of Americans Have Picked Out Their Post COVID-19 Outfit

Happy anniversary of the two-week lockdown and we were supposed to have this time last year. Looking back on it, there is no way 2 weeks would have worked here in this country, as we've seen. Americans really just love to be out of the house and I completely understand why. Outside is fine. You know that saying parents say ‘outside isn't going anywhere?’ Well guess what you guys... the outside is gone. But it does seem like everything is getting ready to open back up.

I was reading an article that says a lot of Americans are actually gearing up to go back outside, to the point that they are looking at their post covid-19 outfits. According to the survey commissioned by Cleaner’s Supply, 45% of Americans say they’re planning to go “all-out” for their first post-pandemic event. I completely support anybody that's trying to do this. I know lots of people have been locked up in the house since this time last year, so they should treat this like it is a special occasion.

Now, for somebody that never really stayed in the house completely as far as work, I never really thought about a postcode without fit. Here at the station, we were out of the studio for about two-and-a-half to three months. My definition of being able to go outside and enjoy anything was going to either Dunkin' or the grocery store. Other than that I was really inside the house. When we did come back to the studio, I didn't start getting dressed, nor did I think of what I was going to wear. However, the one time I did think about what I was going to where was when I was going to Target. Target was like a field trip or going to the mall. It was literally what I would look forward to all week so I completely understand a lot of people thinking about what they are going to wear.

