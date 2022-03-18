5K In Sea Girt, New Jersey To Raise Money For Ukraine Refugees

What is going on in Ukraine is absolutely heart-wrenching. Right about now, we’re all wondering how we can help our brothers and sisters being so heartlessly displaced. Of course, whenever there’s a cause affecting the hearts of the masses, scammers can try to take advantage. It is important to donate to trusted charities. There's a 5K event and charity operation out of Sea Girt that's helping in the best possible way. Here is how you can get involved.

Right now you can buy a lawn sign that tells the world that “We Stand With Ukraine” you can make a $25 donation and order your sign here. All Proceeds will go directly to the Ukrainian Cultural Center of New Jersey, for critical supplies and shipping to Ukrainians in need. You can pick up your sign starting today at Sea Girt Borough Hall, 321 Baltimore Blvd, from 9AM to 4PM Mon – Fri.

There is also a 5K coming up in Sea Girt with proceeds going to The Ashley Lauren Foundation providing direct financial, material, and emotional assistance for families with a pediatric cancer diagnosis. There will be donation opportunities for Ukraine on-site there as well. We had spokesperson Mike D'Altrui on the Jersey Shore Morning Show to tell us all about it.

Just to recap, the 5K is Saturday, August 6th, 2022. You can register or donate today right here.

Early Bird registration is only $30 from March 15th - April 15th. Afterward, pre-registration will be $35 through August 3rd.

In-person post-registration on August 5th and 6th will be $40. Kids Races & Activities will be $12 until April 15th, $15 thereafter. T-shirt and Race Bib # Pickup, Post Registration at the following times:

Friday, August 5th: 3 – 7 PM

Saturday, August 6th: 6 – 8:30 AM

Tents will be located across from Fratello’s Restaurant, 810 The Plaza, Sea Girt, NJ 08750

We'll see you there to support all these great causes!

