It’s a shocking change that’s coming to Philadelphia’s most watched morning TV show. We just learned that one of the most familiar faces in Philadelphia TV is moving to a new role. And fans are wondering how their morning routines will be very different (starting tomorrow morning, June 13).

6abc’s Action News Mornings Is The Top Rated in the City

Channel 6 (6abc, WPVI) has long been the undisputed ratings champion in the City of Philadelphia. It’s consistently been number one across all dayparts. What's their secret to their long-standing ranking at number one in the city? Longevity. While other stations have turned over talent frequently, talent at channel 6 has remained the same. Think about Jim Gardner, who was the face of the evening news in Philadelphia for decades. His retirement a few years ago was such a big deal that fans tailgated in the parking lot.

On the other side of the coin, the same has been true at the morning level. Matt O’Donnell and Tamala Edwards have co-anchored the morning show on the station for more than a decade together (alongside Matt Pellman and Karen Rogers).

But with the passage of time, all things change. And we learned today that the show will face its biggest change in quite a while.

Tamala Edwards Announces She’s Leaving 6abc’s Action News Mornings

The longtime co-anchor of the morning show, Tamala Edwards, announced that she’s departing the morning show (which airs from 4 a.m. until 7 a.m.).

"Like I tell my boys, life is change and change is life," Edwards said when sharing the shocking news Thursday morning.

The change for Tamala is coming soon. In fact, today (Thursday, June 12) was her final broadcast on the morning show, she revealed.

Alyana Gomez Replaces Tamala Edwards on Action News Mornings

Tamala will be replaced by a very familiar face to viewers of Action News. That’s because it’ll be Alyana Gomez. She is currently one of the co-anchors on the station’s 10 am broadcasts. Gomez is a local through and through who was born and raised in Collingswood, NJ.

What’s Next For 6abc’s Tamala Edwards?

Tamala won’t be going far (at all) for viewers and fans of the station. She will be joining station’s 10 am show as a co-anchor. She’s expected to start full-time in that role (replacing Alayna Gomez) this week.

Action News at 10 am, by the way, has made headlines for being a show led by all-female talent on-air. Tamala will join Karen Rogers, Alicia Vitarelli, and Nydia Han.

Tamala Edwards Reflects on Career at Action News

Meanwhile, today’s announcement was understandably emotional for the anchor who first joined the station in 2005, and says Action News has changed her life.

"I thought I was coming for a job. Little did I know, I was coming for my life," she said.

Edwards was referring to meeting her husband and welcoming her sons in Philadelphia since moving here in the winter of 2005.

