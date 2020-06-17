7-Eleven Cancels Free Slurpee Day

Of all the things being postponed or canceled due to coronavirus, I don't think I was expecting 7-Eleven to axe Free Slurpee Day, but alas, here we are.

I get that 7-Eleven doesn't want to encourage crowds to come to their stores. July 11th is their busiest day of the year. The aisles are usually tight to begin with, the Slurpee machine is usually towards the back, so having people line up would fill a store pretty quick. I've seen a few locations avoid this problem by filling the free Slurpee cups in advance, but I guess it's just easier for them to say "how about we just skip this year."

Superfans of 7-Eleven will still be able to get a free drink!

On July 1, people who have downloaded the 7Rewards app will get a coupon for a FREE medium Slurpee. The offer is redeemable throughout the entire month of July. If you happen to live near a 7-Eleven that offers delivery (I've been searching, and can't find any in Ocean or Monmouth County), you can download the app to get a pizza for $5 and get a free Slurpee with the order from July 7th through July 11th.

7-Eleven is also celebrating 7/11 by donating one million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

I've been trying to find info about Bring Your Own Cup Day (I want to bust out my skull or my giant baby bottle again) but so far, no luck. I'll let you know when I find anything out!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app