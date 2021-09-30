A $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Bordentown, NJ

This is crazy. There's yet another big New Jersey lottery winner in our area, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Check your tickets. This winning ticket, worth a whopping $100,000, was for the Jersey Cash 5 game and sold at the Wawa on Route 130 in Bordentown for last night's drawing (Wednesday, September 29th). Did you buy your tickets there?

It was just earlier this week that I told you about the $50,000 winning Powerball ticket, sold at the ShopRite on Route 33, near Texas Roadhouse, and a week or so before that a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Exxon gas station on Whitehorse Mercerville Road. Wow.

Last night's winner matched all 5 winning numbers. The numbers were 1,15,16,30, and 36. The XTRA number was 2.

The ticketholder isn't the only winner. The owner of the Bordentown Wawa will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. Not bad.

You've got to be in it in order to win it.

Congratulations to the winner.

Mercer County from A to Z...Everything You Need to Know There's so much to do, see, and eat in Mercer County. I've put together a little guide for you, so you don't miss a thing. This is just a start, but, will keep you busy for awhile.