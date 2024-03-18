Now Hiring! Wawa is Looking For Seasonal Workers at Jersey Shore Locations!

Looking for a job for the summer? If you or someone you know is looking, get your resumes ready, because Wawa is now hiring for beach season jobs at multiple Jersey Shore locations!

According to a Wawa press release, the company is looking to hire about 1,500 new associates in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia Beach stores.

They'll be hiring at over 60 locations for full and part-time positions starting at $15/hr. And that's not all - there's tasty perks! Employees will also receive free Shortis, menu discounts, and "summer fun - part of the one-of-a-kind experience of working at Wawa this summer."

The recruiting campaigns will run now through the entire summer season.

"With 24/7 operations, Wawa has flexibility to offer schedules that match your availability providing the chance to work hard while also enjoying time at the shore. The work environment is fun and rewarding and includes ongoing engagement events at every store, along with recognition programs that celebrate teamwork."

Which Wawa locations are hiring for beach season 2024?

A whole lot of them! Here's a list of Wawa's Jersey Shore towns that will be hiring for seasonal employees this summer:

Sea Isle City

Stone Harbor

Avalon

Somers Point

Barnegat

Cape May

Somer's Point

Ocean View

Brigantine

Cape May Court House

Wildwood

Manahawkin

Rio Grande

Toms River

and More!

Click Here to see the list of which specific stores are looking for employees.

How can I apply?

If you or someone you know is interested, go to www.wawa.com/careers or contact your local stores directly to see if they are hosting hiring events!

