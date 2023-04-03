There’s a brand new way to cruise and drink at the Jersey Shore. A new cruising tiki bar is coming soon to Long Beach Island, New Jersey and it’s the perfect activity to add to your summer bucket list for 2023.

I’ve seen these floating tiki bars before, but this is a brand new experience that is making its way to LBI just in time for summer 2023.

If you’ve never been on one of these before, a floating tiki tour is basically a boat turned into a tiki bar and it cruises around in the water while guests drink, party, and listen to music all while floating through the waters of the Jersey Shore.

It’s the perfect way to live out your MTV Jersey Shore dreams this summer. I saw the company ‘LBI Tiki BARge’ post on TikTok that this brand new floating tiki bar experience will be coming soon to the island.

Based on the TikTok post, you can start booking your tiki cruises for this summer now on their official website which is lbitikibarge.com. The best part about this cruise is that it runs multiple times throughout the day this summer.

If you’re already planning on heading down to Long Beach Island this year for a summer getaway, go out and support this local business and have a great time while you’re at it.

LBI Tiki BARge is located at W 10th St & Bayview Ave, Barnegat Light, NJ, 08006. All details and more can be found here on their website!

