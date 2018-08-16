A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich is Coming to Carvel!

Get ready for probably THE best ice cream sandwich ever! Cinnabon & Carvel have teamed up to create the churro ice cream sandwich! Is your mouth watering yet? Mine sure is!

Like any other ice cream sandwich, there will be ice cream in the middle, but what's on top of the ice cream is...you guessed it...churros! Yup, carvel ice cream will be sandwiched in between two delicious Cinnabon churros!

There are many Carvel locations in New Jersey & Pennsylvania! I cannot wait to eat one of these! I will totally break my diet for them!

(Delish)