A Delicious New Jersey Pizza Buffet May Be The Best In America

Two things that go well together are Italian food and buffets. Imagine a fantastic Italian buffet for lunch! It's a delicious daytime meal that you can enjoy right here in New Jersey. Just imagine the centerpiece, delicious pizza!

According to Forbes, "Italian cuisine is the most popular worldwide, and pizza is the most popular meal type, a new study shows." That goes to show you why an Italian pizza buffet for lunch is such a hit in Secaucus, New Jersey.

For me, my current favorite pizza would be either a "red" pie with olives and onion or a "white" pie with mushrooms. These two pies are my favorite although I won't ever turn pizza away lol well maybe anchovies lol add to the pizza the other Italian dishes in this buffet and I think I'm in lunch heaven.

According to Only in Your State, "La Reggia is a Secaucus institution, and this old-school Italian restaurant has been serving up exceptional family-style pizza, pasta, antipasto, and hearty mains for decades. However, one beloved feature at La Reggia had been missing in action for several years – the lunch buffet! For only $20, you could dig into endless portions of many of La Reggia’s favorites, but it didn’t come back after the restaurant reopened in 2020 – until now. As of April 17th, 2023, the lunch buffet is back – and it’s the only pizza buffet in New Jersey! New Jersey doesn’t have any of those popular pizza buffet chains that can be found around the country, but it does have something better – a restaurant serving all-you-can-eat Neapolitan pizza, and so much more!"

Have you tried the pizza buffet at La Reggia in Secaucus? If so give us your review and post your comments below :)