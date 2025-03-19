All I can say about this news is, wow.

A huge fast-food chain is finally opening its first New Jersey location and I couldn’t be happier.

I want to start by saying I love the fast-food options we currently have in New Jersey.

Don’t get me wrong, we do not have a short list of chains to choose from, but something new is always exciting, right?

From McDonald’s to Chick-fil-A, there are so many amazing drive-through spots that keep us fed well throughout The Garden State.

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I love to eat. Food of all kinds is my weakness.

I can’t ever choose a favorite food or even a favorite cuisine because I just love trying new things, especially when it comes to food. Going out to eat is without a doubt an experience.

No matter how fancy or how casual a spot may be, it’s an experience to go out for food. With that being said, the foodie in me was screaming when I found out this big-name fast-food brand is finally opening its first New Jersey location.

Where is Bojangles Opening in New Jersey?

Bojangles has announced that a brand new location is opening right here in Neptune, New Jersey.

Bojangles is a southern-based chain that specializes in fried chicken and other food items.

According to NJ.com and Asbury Park Press, it will be opening in Neptune just off Route 35.

Rumor has it that other locations may be opening in Marlboro, and Vineland as well, but we don’t have any other information on that.

There’s no opening date set for the Neptune location, but we'll be sure to update you when that comes.

