Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino doesn't seem to mind getting attention. From the early days of 'Jersey Shore,' to current day episodes of 'Family Vacation,' 'Sitch likes to be front and center. But, only on TV.

I'm about to give you a tour of the posh "Situation Estate" that he doesn't want you to see. How do I know that? When I first published an initial look into Mike's pad I got a call from his rep demanding that I take it down.

Sorrentino wasn't embarrassed by the inside of his home. He shouldn't be. It's a sweet space. This rep claimed that I was responsible for people driving up to his residence and taking pics.

Sorry, dude. With fame comes attention. Deal with it.

However, I have not and will not give out the address of the property. Furthermore, I do not condone anyone disrupting "The Situation's" life and the lives of his family at his home or anywhere else for that matter. Everyone deserves a certain amount of privacy.

So why am I publishing this? This house is really nice. I admire it and think fans will enjoy getting a virtual tour.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is living his best life with his family inside a $1.8 million Holmdel mansion.

This 9,800 square-foot home is so sweet, with seven bedrooms, and seven baths. Check out the real estate listing from Estately.com.

One of the mansion's coolest features is an observation deck that gives onlookers a full view of the New York City skyline.

Eonline.com says the property "also seems to be in a quiet area, secluded from the bustle of city life and surrounded by nature."

It's actually modest by 'Situation' standards, but he seems to be a changed man after serving eight months in prison for fraud. Even though Sorrentino was ordered to pay $123,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine, it seems his stint in the slammer didn't set him back too badly.

Here's a peek inside Mike and Lauren's digs.

