MTV's Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino, aka Mike 'The Situation' and his wife Lauren Sorrentino just had a terrifying experience that's reminding millions about the dangers of children accidentally choking.

In a video posted by Sorrentino on Instagram on February 3, Mike and his wife quickly respond when their 2 year old son Romeo starting choking on a piece of pasta.

Credit: Mike Sorrentino via TikTok @itsthesituation

"THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES ‼️ It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing 😩 I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life. I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out."

The interior Ring camera footage shows Mike, Lauren, and another female calmly, yet quickly springing into action when Romeo started gagging and showing signs of distress.

The harrowing video has over 4 million views on TikTok.

Thankfully, after a few moments of Mike firmly patting Romeo's back, the pasta was dislodged and he could breathe again, although he was rattled and crying from the scary moment. His parents embraced and comforted him out of hysteria.

"...It’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon," Sorrentino said in the caption.

Instructor demonstrating CPR on mannequin at first aid training course Getty Images

People may be critical of Mike and his wife for sharing such a terrifying moment on social media, but I think it serves as a necessary reminder that something this dangerous could happen to anyone at anytime. Taking CPR lessons can be the difference between life and death.

I admire them for their bravery in sharing this vulnerable moment. The most important thing is that the child is okay!

