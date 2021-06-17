Look Inside: Exclusive Photos Of Baby Romeo Sorrentino’s New Jersey Nursery

I'm a huge fan of the Lauren and Mike Sorrentino love story. It's not every day that college sweethearts come back to each other and have a beautiful ending while America looks on. We've watched The Situation prove that "the comeback is greater than the set back" and now he has a beautiful new family to show for it!

To get ready for the arrival of their adorable baby boy Romeo, Mike and Lauren worked with New Jersey-based celebrity nursery room and kids space designer Vanessa Antonelli, also known for her design work with Nick & Vanessa Lachey, Kevin & Danielle Jonas, Maxim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd, Angela Simmons, Lacey Chabert and more! I've got the exclusive photos of baby Romeo's nursery and playroom to share with all of you...just look inside these rooms! I'm not gonna lie, I kind of want to be adopted by the Sorrentinos now.

I LOVE what Vanessa Antonelli did here. The clean lines and open air give off a relaxed vibe. Clutter is an enemy in life and because this space is so open, organized and well-planned, there is none of that (which is not an easy accomplishment in a baby room because babies have STUFF). The colors are soft yet masculine and offer a serenity by virtue of the natural wood and soft sage elements. Wow, that sounded very HGTV. Baby nursery mic drop.

By the way, it is not lost on me that being the marketing geniuses that the Sorrentino's have become, they are displaying baby Romeo's Instagram on their baby shelf. Yes, I had to follow the cuteness, @itsbabysituation already has almost a half million followers and he is just weeks old. Well done sir.

If you want your baby room to look like a celebrity baby bunks there just follow designer to the stars, Vanessa Antonelli and you'll get amazing ideas or you can inquire about her talents for your own home!

