Many in New Jersey missed out on this annual tradition last year due to the pandemic. Some malls kept Santa behind plexiglass, while others canceled Santa's visit altogether.

So many New Jersians may be wondering, will Santa be paying a visit to our malls this year? With the pandemic slowly disappearing in the rearview mirror, now is a great time to make up for what we lost in 2020.

And there's good news if you're an animal lover. Some mall locations encourage you to bring your pet, which is great since pets are also part of the family.

With that said, let's dive in.

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa this holiday season More details and locations will be added as the holiday season progresses, so please check back often for updates. Malls are listed in alphabetical order.

