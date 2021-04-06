A New Food Truck is Launching this Weekend in Hamilton

Tis the season for food trucks! As the weather gets warmer food trucks will be out and about I think they will be more popular than ever, since people can gather safely outside rather than inside. Yes, people are getting vaccinated, but coronavirus cases are still going up and I think most people would rather be outside instead of inside a closed space. Food trucks and trailers are great if you want to have some friends over, plus you don't have to cook.

I got word of a new food truck coming into the Mercer County area and they're having a fun kick off event this weekend. On Sunday, April 11th, Lunchboxx a Burlington based catering company is going to be in the Buy Rite Liquors parking lot on Route 33 in Hamilton with their new mobile food truck beginning at 2pm. They plan to have giveaways, and of course tons of food and beverages. Preorders can be taken as well, in case you want to try the food, but don't have time to stick around. Stop by and pick up your food and continue your errands. You can LIKE their Facebook page for updates. Being that they're going to be in the Buy Rite Parking lot, you're able to go get yourself some alcohol and maybe pull up a lawn chair and enjoy some food from Lunchboxxx. This event will be rain or shine and I'm sure they'd love your support.

Joel's Lunchboxxx has been in business for years now and loves to connect with their customers and satisfy all your cravings. They will be having this huge event this weekend in Hamilton, but Lunchboxxx will be based in Burlington County and will travel and cater all over the state. They can also do on premise catering as well. Wait till you see their menu, it looks to die for! Check out their website for more info and services. Let's support our local businesses.