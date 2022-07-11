This Bucks County, PA Based Food Truck Is Now TikTok Famous

There's a trendy new TikTok viral restaurant for you to try out right in Bucks County, PA.

The restaurant is called Lunchboxxx and it’s a food truck that’s been gaining some recognition on TikTok recently. Right now on TikTok, the restaurant has over 140k and is growing daily.

They post videos of the staff cooking their insane menu items that will literally make your mouth water just watching it.

The video that popped up on my feed that is gaining the restaurant some online traction right now is of these women who grove for over 2 hours just to try their food. They live in Maryland and saw Lunchboxxx on TikTok and drove all the way to Bucks County just to try out the Logan's Cutlet.

What’s cool about this food truck is that it travels within the area and will be at different places all week.

All of their stops that they make along the week will always be posted on their socials, so you have to keep tabs to see where you can visit them.

There are videos up on their page of them making homemade mozzarella sticks covered in vodka sauce, barbecue sandwiches, stacked pork roll sandwiches, insane wraps, and even fried pickles which look amazing.

Something cool that this restaurant does is that they change up their menu every week. They post their weekly menu items on their Instagram, so everyone is always patiently waiting to see what you can get during your visit that week.

My one piece of advice is to get there fast because they post on their story almost every day that they’re completely sold out of food because of how popular this place has gotten.

Unfortunately, they’re closed Mondays and Tuesdays, so this week's menu hasn’t been posted yet.

If you want to keep up with them and see what’s on the menu or follow their TikTok journey, you can find their menu here under their story highlights on Instagram.

Also, you can find their TikTok account here. The Lunchboxxx food truck is open Wednesday - Sunday and they always post both their menu and locations that week on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

