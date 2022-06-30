A New Lash Business Is Opening Soon In Nassau Park Pavilion

A new small business is coming next week to Nassau Park Pavillion that you’re totally going to want to support.

I was looking on social media and saw a post in a local Facebook group that a new lash studio is coming to the area, and I can’t lie, I’m so excited about this!

The shop is run by and created by Emily Gurr and based on the services listed on the website, she does it all!

She’s a licensed cosmetologist of 8 years and has been doing all different kinds of lash services for the last 4 years.

The business is called Lash Amore and is going to be officially located in Sola Salon Studios in Nassau Park Pavillion.

Lash extensions and lifts are one of the biggest beauty trends right now and lash businesses are making their way into the area more and more each day.

Based on her website, which you can find here, she has every service you can think of when it comes to lashes and even brows.

You can get a full set of lash extensions in either classic, volume, hybrid, or mega styles. Pricing on each of those can be found here. Lash Amore also offers brow lamination, brow tints, lash lifts and lash tints.

If you’re interested in checking this salon out and supporting a new local business in town, you can check out Lash Amore located at 676 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, NJ 08540, at Sola Salon Studios on July 6, which is coming up next week!

