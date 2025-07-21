If you're a home goods store buff like I am, you'll love this news. The At Home store in Princeton is staying open after all. Wow.

I'm sure you didn't expect to hear that after the news came last month that the company declared bankruptcy and several stores would be closing, including the Nassau Park Pavilion location off of Route 1 South.

Princeton, NJ At Home location taken off closure list despite bankruptcy

A report from Furniture Today says that a document was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware last week, on July 15, stating that At Home was taking two of its locations off its closure list.

The company is permitted to return stores to normal during bankruptcy proceedings if it lets the court know.

The Going Out of Business sales have been stopped

The two locations halting "Going out of business" sales and going back to business as usual are Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and Princeton, New Jersey.

I had received an email about the Nassau Park Pavilion location closing a few weeks ago, and was upset. I love to wander around there. There are so many options, and the store is well organized.

So many beloved stores are closing these days. But, I figured I'd visit the store again before it closed, hoping to find even better deals than it normally has.

The closing signs have been taken down

Over the weekend, I had to see if this update was true. It is. The signs announcing the store's closing and sales have already been taken down. Inside, it was back to business.

At Home in Nassau Park Pavilion took over the space where Sam's Club once was. It's huge. Aisles and aisles of everything you could ever possibly imagine for your home.

If you're a fan of At Home, you can rest easier knowing it will still be open.

At Home Princeton is located at 301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ.

