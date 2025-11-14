It's finally happening. Mezah Mediterranean Grill will be opening soon in Princeton.

Mezah is finally set to open in Nassau Park Pavilion

It's been in the works for over a year in the Nassau Park Pavilion shopping center, on Route 1 South, in West Windsor Township.

There was a new strip of shops built next to PetSmart about two years ago, and new dining options filled the spaces.

Bluestone Lane and Just Salad are near the new Mezah

Bluestone Lane and Just Salad were the first two to welcome guests back in February of 2024.

If you haven't stopped into Bluestone Lane yet, it's an Australian-inspired coffee shop and café where you'll enjoy an all day brunch menu.

There are a lot of healthy choices at Just Salad, where you're reminded to eat with a purpose. You can get creative and build your own salads, bowls, and wraps. Grab a smoothie and enjoy a nice, warm bowl of soup too.

Paris Baguette is also in the same area of the shopping center

Paris Baguette opened in May 2024. It's described as, "Your neighborhood bakery café serving pastries, warm breads, gourmet sandwiches, salads, stunning cakes, and expertly brewed drinks." It's a great place to start your day.

Mezah Mediterranean Grill is the last one to open. It's on the end, next to Just Salad.

The fast-casual restaurant's slogan is, "Seriously good food, made from scratch." You create your own bowl. First you pick your protein, then greens, grains, toppings. You can add sauces, sides, and even sweets.

It's opening before the end of November

Mercer Eats is reporting it's set to open soon, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. You should see the doors open on either Wednesday or Thursday (November 19 or 20).

Mezah Mediterranean Grill is a great addition to the trendy shopping center with anchor stores Wegmans, Target, Dicks Sporting Goods, at Home, Burlington, Michaels, Ulta, Famous Footwear, and many more.

Make sure to stop in and grab a bite.