Disney is bringing yet another new Muppet show to Disney+. This is the second series starring Jim Henson’s famous creations on the streaming service in less than two years; a third was developed by a group of producers including Josh Gad but never made it to air. Plus, Disney+ also has a Muppets original movie, Muppets Haunted Mansion, which premiered last fall.

This new series is called The Muppets Mayhem and it focuses on the Electric Mayhem, the outlandish musical group that’s been part of the Muppets cast since the days of The Muppet Show. The band includes Dr. Teeth on keyboards, Floyd Pepper on bass, Janice on guitar, Zoot on saxophone, Lips on trumpet, and of course Animal on drums — who, I just noticed in the picture above, has kind of disturbing sharp teeth. (Maybe Dr. Teeth gave them to him?)

According to Disney’s official announcement, the series follows the Electric Mayhem, as they go “on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.” In addition to Animal, Dr. Teeth, and the rest of the crew, the show will also star Lilly Singh.

The series comes from Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes; Goldberg is the creator of The Goldbergs while Barretta is a longtime Muppet performer (his characters include Dr. Teeth, Rowlf, the Swedish Chef, and Pepe the Prawn) who also produces and directs many Muppets projects. Barretta worked on the last Muppets show for Disney+, Muppets Now, which put the characters into an improv comedy format. So far, that series has only produced one season of six episodes, which premiered in the summer of 2020.

The music industry could provide the Muppets with some fertile ground for satire. We’ll see how the show turns out. So far, it doesn’t have an announced premiere date on Disney+.

