Rock That Looks Just Like the Cookie Monster Could be Worth More Than $10K

What would you do if you cracked open a rock and inside was the shape of a well-known pop-culture figure? A Brazilian geologist, Lucas Fassari, found a rock that when opened looks exactly like the Sesame Street Muppet, Cookie Monster in November of 2020. The rock was uncovered from the Rio Grande dol Sul region near Soledade in Brazil.

According to Daily Mail, the rock’s outer shell is egg-shaped with a white pitted texture and the inside is deep blue quartz shaped like the beloved cookie eating puppet. Once discovered it was sent to rock specialist Mike Bowers who determined that this particular rock could be worth as much as $10,000 due to its rarity. Bowers said, “I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there. I have seen others but here you have it complete (both sides). This is very unusual!”

This particular rock is called “agate” and according to Brittanica.com, it is a type of quartz, or more precisely a “semiprecious silica mineral”. Bowers mentioned that in addition to this Cookie Monster agate, there have been many other rocks with familiar shapes inside of them including “the owl” and “the scared face”. Agate is found where ancient lava has penetrated and settled in the cavity which then solidifies into different layers that provide the pattern for our Cookie Monster rock.

If you ever find a rock with a special pattern inside make sure you keep it safe, it just might be worth thousands of dollars one day.