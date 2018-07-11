The ocean is amazing and terrifying all at the same time. When I go to the shore sometimes I freak myself out thinking about how I am swimming in "someone" else's home. The ocean is home to things like sharks, squid, crabs, and jellyfish. Now I just read on NJ.com that there is a new jellyfish in town swimming and stinging people in New Jersey. Great! Also their name doesn't sound scary at all...they are known as clinging jellyfish.

It gets better, of course, because apparently these jellyfish are as small as a dime and their sting has been described in the NJ.com article as "being stabbed with a thousand ice picks at once." You can't see it, but I'm panicking as I'm typing and thinking about these clinging jellyfish. If you want to read more about them you can here

Also here's a video from Montclair State University if you'd like to see and learn more about Clinging Jellyfish

