A Philly Restaurant Is Serving Alcohol For Dessert In Cake Form

SOMO restaurant in Manayunk is serving alcohol in the form of delicious looking slices of cake known as, Boozy Cakes.

I read about them on PhillyVoice.com and now I need I need to try a slice. I looked on the official SOMO site and saw that their Boozy Cake selection varies daily, but the article described some of the cakes:

- The White Russian – Combines Kahlúa and vodka in the batter and also has a Kahlúa buttercream.

- The Margarita Cake – Made with three oranges, orange zest, tequila, buttermilk, fresh-squeezed lime buttercream and tequila buttercream. It's topped with sprinkles of salt and sugar.

- Stout Beer Cake – Contains Chestnut Hill Brewing Company’s Shake It Out Stout and is topped with a chocolate glaze

- Stemler’s Irish Cake – Features Bailey's Irish Cream and Guinness. It's topped with a whiskey buttercream.

I also found a picture of SOMO's new Blood Orange Tequila Cake.

The Boozy Cake baker, Claudia Stemler, is also hoping to create cakes that will have champagne and rosé in them soon!

