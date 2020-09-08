A Philly Starbucks Wants You to Try their WAP

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new song WAP has taken the world by storm. The number one song in the country has also become the center of a lot of controversy. The vulgar and explicit lyrics have been criticized by everyone from celebrities to preachers to politicians. Nonetheless the song has been put into the running for Song of the Summer and is a mega hit. While we all know what WAP stands for according to Cardi and Megan, people have come up with their own definition to the acronym.

A local Starbucks in Philly has come up with their own meaning for WAP. In a tweet uploaded by a journalist, you can see the Starbucks has a sign outside of their restaurant telling customers to come in and try their WAP. They have created a new drink that consist of White Mocha, Almond Milk and Pumpkin Spice.

So if you're in downtown Philly anytime soon, stop by the Starbucks on 10th and Market and try their WAP. I recently called the store and they told me that this WAP isn't an official drink on their menu. However, if you ask for a drink with those specific ingredients they can make it for you.

Here's another definition of WAP for you posted by the one and only Kerry Washington. This is just another reminder that the coronavirus is still on the loose and to wear a mask....Please.