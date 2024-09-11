Win Dinner for 2 With Atlantic City Restaurant Week

This is exciting! Atlantic City Restaurant Week is back again for 2024, and it's the PERFECT chance to experience your favorite eateries in Atlantic City and try new ones for a fabulous meal!

The is a 6-day celebration of the culinary scene in Atlantic City runs from October 6 through October 11, 2024.

Enter below for your chance to win dinner for two during AC restaurant at a participating restaurant during restaurant week:

Exact prize is two (2) dinner gift cards. 94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply.

We love AC Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants will offer a three-course prix fixe dinner menu ($40.24* per person, plus tax, beverage, and gratuity), a three-course lunch menu, ($20.24* per person, plus tax, beverage, and gratuity) or both. The 3 courses include an appetizer, entrée, and dessert.

You can view a full list of participating restaurants here.

If you're planning on enjoying restaurant week in Atlantic City, reservations are strongly encouraged because they book up.



