This Pennsylvania Grocery Store Has Been Ranked the Worst in the Country
Recently, Solitaired released a list of the worst grocery stores across the U.S., and a Pennsylvania store didn’t just make the list, it’s ranked at the very top.
We’ve all been to those stores where the experience left you not crazy about the idea of coming back, whether it was due to bad customer service, low-quality products, or other disappointments.
This list compiles reviews that can be found online, highlighting some of the most poorly rated grocery stores nationwide.
It doesn’t just generalize about retailers as a whole; it actually pinpoints specific store locations.
If you’re from Pennsylvania, you’ll want to take note of which store has been named the worst in the country so you can avoid going there at all costs.
Where Is The Worst Grocery Store In America?
According to the list, the Giant Eagle Supermarket in Pittsburgh has taken the title of the worst grocery store in America.
If you shop at the Giant Eagle on 318-320 Cedar Ave in Pittsburgh, PA, you’re apparently shopping at the lowest-rated grocery store in the entire country!
Yelp reviewers have been vocal about their experiences, often mentioning customer service and product quality as issues. You can check out the full range of reviews online.
Here are a few comments we came across:
Claire M writes: "It's like they're trying to live up to their 'worst grocery (store) in America' title. Every time I shop here I find expired food on the shelves and encounter some type of unsettling interaction."
Donna G writes "Overpriced and unfriendly! I rarely go into the store-".
The next time you think about shopping here, you may want to read these reviews again.
