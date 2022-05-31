This has got to be one of my favorite Jersey Shore attractions, hands DOWN!

I know that the beach is super fun. You can also hit up the bay or even head to Martell's in Point Pleasant to get the tiki experience.

What if you got to combine all of these into one?

Introducing the ultimate Summer bucket list activity: Cruisin' Tikis.

You can spend a few hours on the water with this BYOB booze cruise company. Oh, and their boat is basically one big TIKI BAR!!!

So cool, right?

When you book a cruise, you will need to bring your own booze and food but Cruisin' Tikis will provide ice and cups.

Told you it was cool.

All of their cruises are two hours long and there are a few different options to choose from.

You can go on a Cruisin' n Brunchin' Cruise , a Tiki Fun Cruise, or a 1.5-hour Sunset Cruise.

The cost for these cruises is $400 per chart. During the peak season, however, that price jumps up to $425.

When you break it down, these prices aren't awful.

The float-able Tiki Bar can fit up to six people so it works out to be just over $60 per person!

But before you book: Since I last told you about this Jersey Shore company, they have expanded and are now available at TWO Jersey Shore locations.

The first option is Cruisin' Tikis Long Beach Island and it is based at 2304 East Bay Ave in Manahawkin. Cruises will leave out of Dock A of The Boatyard Restaurant.

The second option is Cruisin' Tikis Point Pleasant. The cruises depart from dockside of River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar located at 1600 Route 70 in Brick.

Congratulations to Cruisin' Tikis for exploding at the shore to the point that they have now doubled the number of floating tiki bar boats available.

Book your cruise on each location's respective websites and yes, cruises have already started for 2022!

You can also purchase a gift card that can be redeemed on any future cruise! Could make for a nice gift.

You can take a look at their website and photos but it is not the same as seeing it with your own eyes.

Back in 2020, I got an up close and personal look at Cruisin Tikis Long Beach Island in Episode 61 of '94 Seconds With Nicole!' Watch below:

If you are in desperate need an extra person...I am always willing to fill an empty spot.

It is just the kind of gal I am.

I can bring the hula skirts!

Cruisin' Tikis is far from the only experience I would consider a MUST at the Jersey Shore.

Here are some other ideas to try:

