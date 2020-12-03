Small Earthquake Rattles Our Area Once Again

A small earthquake rattled parts of our area earlier today. In fact, it was felt in Hunterdon, Bucks, and Mercer counties. No damage or injuries were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.1 magnitude quake occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Milford, New Jersey, the same area where a smaller quake had occurred in August.

Thursday’s earthquake was felt throughout most of Hunterdon County in New Jersey and in parts of Bucks and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania.

Roughly a dozen people reported that the tremor shook their houses but didn’t cause any damage.

You may recall that a 1.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Milford on Aug. 19. No injuries or damage was reported in that earthquake. And back in September a slightly larger (3.1 magnitude quake) was reported in Monmouth County.