Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Will Air on Christmas Day

Jeopardy! will continue to air episodes hosted by Alex Trebek for the next six weeks.

The beloved host of Jeopardy! passed away on Sunday following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek was 80 years old when he died on Sunday. His loved ones were at his side when he passed away.

The show's Executive Producer Mike Richards told CNN in a televised interview on Sunday that Trebek recorded what will be his final episodes less than two weeks ago... on October 29.

"We didn't know that it was going to be his last. He was in pain and we knew it, I couldn't believe he was already back from the surgery he had two weeks earlier," Richards said on CNN.

The final episode of Jeopardy! hosted by Alex Trebek will air across the country on Christmas Day.

During the first show of the final week, Alex made the staff emotional by opening the show with a speech about how important family and togetherness are for everyone.

"I had chills the entire (final) tape day," Richards revealed. "It will resonate even more now. It was so beautiful that we were all emotional. We were all in tears, and we all started clapping. It almost distracted him because he was going OK, now let's play 'Jeopardy!'"

Trebek revealed his diagnosis with stage four pancreatic cancer in March 2019. He worked through his treatment, and show staffers say he never missed a beat.

"He was at the top of his game even though he was clearly very ill," Richards tells CNN.

Additionally, ABC News airs a 20/20 special honoring Alex Sunday evening. “Alex Trebek, Remembered: A 20/20 Special,” profiled Alex's life and career.

According to The Wrap, there are no plans for announcing a new host at the moment.