‘Mad Men’ Co-Stars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Are Getting Divorced

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are getting divorced.

The former Mad Men co-stars officially filed for divorce from each other after eight years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kartheiser filed with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on August 10. It's unclear why the two split.

The pair first met on the set of acclaimed AMC show Mad Men, on which Bledel guest-starred on a few episodes in 2012.

Bledel played Beth Dawes, a character whose husband rides the train every day with Kartheiser's character, Pete Campbell. Beth and Pete first meet at the train station, and the pair begin having an affair when Beth's husband fails to come home one night.

The two didn't date until the show's fifth season had stopped filming. They married in August 2014 after keeping their relationship largely out of the public eye. The same year, Bledel and Kartheiser made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Macallan Masters of Photography collection opening at The Bowery Hotel in New York City.

The couple welcomed a child in 2015. The news of the baby's arrival came from Bledel's former Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson.

"She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy," Patterson shared in an interview with Glamour.

"We're comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son," he continued. "I'm showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We're just really enjoying each other's company."

Previously, Kartheiser told Vulture he values privacy when it comes to romantic relationships, saying, "It's something I realized about the most important things in my life."

"If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it's magical, love, and all of that is ... profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn't feel right," the actor added.