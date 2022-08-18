This is the moment that fried chicken lovers in the area have been waiting for.

Raising Cane’s just got approved to bring the business to New Jersey and residents can’t contain their excitement, like me.

I always tell everyone that there are two fast food places that I’ve always dreamt of trying and it’s Raising Canes and In-N-Out and I may get half of my wish soon!

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is a Louisiana-based fast-food chain that has been widely expanding to more and more states throughout the U.S. Philadelphia, PA, just recently opened its first Raising Cane’s location and now New Jersey is next.

Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC received the green light from the Evesham Township Planning Board, according to NJ.com.

We can all agree that those soda cups full of Cane’s Sauce you see people dipping their chicken into on Instagram and Tiktok look amazing, and now we can finally experience that for ourselves in the Garden State.

The Marlton Raising Cane’s location is expected to be opening up for business in 2023 and will be located at 800 Route 70 W, Marlton, NJ. The expansion isn’t stopping there in New Jersey though.

There have been talks lately that the chicken spot is in talks to opening two other Jersey locations as well as the Marlton location.

According to nj.com Raising Cane’s is planning to open shops in Burlington, NJ, and Cherry Hill, NJ.

Supposedly the Burlington location would be on Mount Holly Rd. and Bromley Blvd and the Cherry Hill spot would be on Route 70 and Haddonfield Rd, which are also supposed to be opening sometime during 2023.

I’m waiting for the day these finally open!

