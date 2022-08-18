This is so cool and very rare. Look up to sky tonight. You may just see the Northern Lights. I'm not kidding.

I was just reading about this on lehighvalleylive.com. Are you ready for a little science lesson?

Truthfully, science was never my strongest subject in school, so I'd never be able to explain this properly, so I'll just tell you what the article said. Lol.

Plasma bursts from the sun called "coronal mass ejections" will cause the "aurora borealis" to be seen way farther south than normal.

It's possible that the Northern Lights could be seen through the New England states and the Great Lakes, and if the plasma bursts are strong enough, we could see them here in our area. Wow.

Now, don't get too excited. It's not going to be the brilliant, colorful show that you'd see in other parts of the country or the world (my niece traveled to Iceland to see them), but, it could still be pretty cool.

So, wait until it gets really dark tonight, glance up to the North and hopefully you can catch a glimpse. Be on the lookout for a faint green light.

I'll definitely be heading outside tonight. Fingers crossed I get to see a little glow.

For more of the scientific details, check out the full article here.

