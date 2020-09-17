All New FallFest at Shady Brook Farm for 2020

Shady Brook Farm has announced an all new FallFest for 2020 on their website. You and your family will love this.

I'm sure everyone's looking forward to getting outside and have some fall fun, right? It's one of my favorite times of the year. With everyone's good health and safety in mind, the farm's fall activities will be a little different this year, but, still loads of fun. Their website describes the all new FallFest as "old fashioned family fun." There will be wagon rides to the pumpkin patch so you can go pumpkin picking and apple picking in the apple orchard (I hope they have Pink Ladies..lol). You can take a beautiful "sunflower stroll" and pick your own sunflowers. That will look absolutely amazing on you Instagram and Facebook.

Also, be on the lookout for the "SBF 500 Tryke Track." The track has been redesigned for 2020 and is ready for action. These aren't the bikes from when we were kids, these are the coolest pedal go-carts around. Your kids will love them. There's a playground, a giant pillow to jump on, a spider web, an animated Chicken Show, a huge 5-acre Corn Maze, and Gem Mining for an extra fee. Your kids will sleep well after a day at the farm...you will too.

Make sure you hang out after dark for the new campfires at the farm this year. You and your family or friends can huddle around, eat, drink, and be merry. I love this idea. They have sites for smaller or bigger groups with picnic tables and benches.

I can't wait to go visit.

For more information, times, pricing and ticket sales, click here.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, PA 19067.