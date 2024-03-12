If you're looking to have some Easter fun with your kids, plan your visit now to Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA, and see what's new for 2024.

The farm's Easter Eggstravaganza is happening the two weekends before Easter. You have your choice of five dates...March 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30.

Get ready to have some serious fun. There is so much to do.

Your admission includes:

*Easter Treat Trail. This is brand new for 2024. More on that in a minute.

*Wagon Ride

* Easter Bunny Meet & Greet

*Jumping Pillow

*SBF 500 Pedal Go-carts

*BEARS Playground

*Animated Chicken Show

*Chalk Truck

*Sports Zone & Backyard Games

*Obstacle Course

*Spider Web Crawl

*Barnyard Animals

*Giant Swing

*Cow Train

*Cornado Slide

Ok, back to the Easter Treat Trail. Yes, it's brand new for 2024. It's an interactive scavenger/egg hunt. You'll figure out clues that will lead you to Easter Eggs at hidden stations through the farm. Once you've found all the eggs, you'll get to trade them in for a bag of candy. I knew you'd like that.

There will be food and drinks and for everyone 21 and over, there will be alcoholic drinks.

The Festival Field will be open for fun from 10am - 5pm with the last wagon ride to the Easter Treat Trail leaving at 3:30pm.

If you buy tickets online in advance, you'll save money. Click here for pricing information and to buy tickets.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA

Happy Easter.

