Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA has announced tickets are now on sale for one of its most popular events of the year, Breakfast with the Bunny.

When is Breakfast with the Bunny at Shady Brook Farm?

Don't delay, this tends to sell out quickly. There are two weekends to pick from, March 23rd & 24th and March 29th & 30th.

Bring your family and friends for a morning of fun on the farm with the Easter Bunny.

If you've never been to this fun event, there are some things you need to know.

You reserve a table, not a seat

You make a reservation by table. There are different sized tables available....4, 6 or 8 people.

When you're counting heads for your table, remember that anyone 23 months or older must have their own seat.

You can check out the seating chart by hovering over the date you have in mind when you click here.

How much is a table at Breakfast with the Bunny?

Tickets run from $130.00 - $260.00 per table.

Tickets include a fabulous breakfast buffet, including all of your breakfast favorites, plus a hot cocoa bar.

For the adults, there will also be a CASH Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar. Yum.

There will be a Meet & Greet with the Easter Bunny

There's a Meet and Greet so you can get some time QT with the Easter Bunny. Make sure your phone is charged, you are going to want to take a lot of pictures.

Finally, your ticket price also includes admission to the farm's Easter Extravaganza, which includes the ALL NEW Easter Treat Trail (formerly the Easter Egg Scramble).

There's a new Easter Treat Trail for 2024 at Shady Brook Farm

The new Easter Treat Trail is described on Shady Brook Farm's website as an "interactive Easter Egg scavenger hunt where you'll answer clues to navigate turns and discover hidden stations. At each one, you'll find a colorful Easter Egg waiting just for you. It's not just a hunt, it's an adventure. Once you've gathered all your Easter eggs, exchange them for a treat bag of candy that will surely sweeten the day."

Like I said, Breakfast with the Bunny usually sells out fast, so reserve your table now by clicking here.

It will be a lot of fun, don't miss it.

For more information, click here

