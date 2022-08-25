Fitting in a good workout during your busy day is a huge accomplishment because it’s not so easy to do. Balancing your social life, your family life, and your work life is not easy, and adding fitness into the mix makes things a little more difficult sometimes.

There’s a gym that originated in Hamilton, NJ that wants to help all the women in the area find that work day/workout balance.

The gym is called Peach House Fitness, an all-women’s training center that is here to help you become the best version of yourself while not adding any more stress to your day.

The original gym was opened up in Hamilton, NJ, but has recently up and moved its facility to Bordentown, NJ which is located at 165 Third Street, Bordentown, NJ.

I know tons of my friends go to this gym and say it’s such a stress-free, intimate atmosphere and that the staff is so inspiring and really pushes you to achieve every goal you set for yourself.

I’m for sure one of those people who gets extremely intimidated to work out in front of others, so going to a gym like this where it’s more intimate than a normal gym really speaks to me.

The facility is an all-women personal training facility, so you will never have to show up to the gym and not know what to do and will also have workouts tailored to your body and personal goals which are so important.

Every time you go, you’ll be with one of Peach House’s 3 trainers that are there to help you through your health and fitness journey.

The gym can be a little intimating, but I’ve only heard good things about this place and their business is just beginning. If you’re looking to get in contact with their trainers to start your fitness journey, you can find all of their information here on their social media accounts.

