Hey Mercer County! If you’re looking to get yourself into the Halloween spirit, you’re totally going to want to check out this event at Al’s Airport Inn.

It was posted on Facebook that Al’s Airport Inn which is located in Ewing, NJ, is having a Boos and Booze event next month. After reading, it’s basically an adult Halloween party which is so exciting!

I’m a huge Halloween fanatic and I’m so excited about all of the local events that are happening to celebrate the start of spooky season being here.

This event is Al’s Airport Inn’s official Halloween party, so that means bringing out your spookiest attire. Just like any other Halloween party costumes are not required but are strongly encouraged.

I think if you’re making your way out to this event, you have to put on your Halloween best! It’s such a fun time of year and it’s so important to get into the spirit.

There will be a bunch of themed drink specials for the night, a costume contest with prizes, and even a DJ which will be playing at the bar from 8 pm to 12 am.

Al’s is a bar, so this Halloween party is unfortunately 21 and up, but is such a fun way for the adults to let loose this time of year and enjoy the holiday just as much as the kids!

If you’re looking to check out this event, Al’s Airport Inn is located at 636 Bear Tavern Rd, Ewing Township, NJ, 08628 and the Boos and Booze Halloween Party will be on October 28 from 8 pm until close!

