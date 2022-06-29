Text your friends, this is going to be fun and a great way to show your support.

It's still Pride Month for a few more days and to celebrate there's a Pride Month Happy Hour at Al's Airport Inn in Ewing TONIGHT (Wednesday, June 29th).

It's from 3pm - 8pm. Everyone in the LGBTQ+ community and supporters are welcome. Fun.

There will be food and drink specials...beer, wine and mixed drinks...if you like your wine, wine by the glass is on special all day.

Enjoy live music from 7pm - 10pm by Jessica DiDonato. There's always great live music at Al's. Check out the full schedule here.

This is a great opportunity to be yourself and make new friends.

Al's Airport Inn has such a great vibe. Everyone is so friendly and welcoming. It's one of my favorite places in the area.

The food is fabulous too. Honestly, the burgers at Al's are absolutely among the best in the area. Check out the full menu here.

It tends to get crowded fast, so make sure to get there early. Happy Pride!

Al's Airport Inn, 636 Bear Tavern Road, Ewing is open from noon 'til midnight.

PS. Don't worry if you can't make it tonight. Did you know that Al's Airport Inn has LGBTQ+ Happy Hour every month? Yes! It's the last Wednesday of every month from 4pm - 8pm.

It could be a great way to meet someone special, just saying, lol, or just to have fun.

