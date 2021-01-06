Amazon Buys 11 Jets For Faster Shipping

I have a confession. I, Karli K, am one of those people that has an Amazon package outside of her door just about every other day. It has become a literal obsession. I don’t really know why. Sometimes I think I buy things out of boredom, and other times I just don't feel like going to the store. Regardless of the reason, it is no doubt that Amazon is taking over retail all around the world! Though they are, in my opinion, the superior company when it comes to online ordering, they still want to get faster at the. Amazon just bought 11 jets to make shipping faster.

Now when I first heard that they bought jets I thought about this a little different. My initial thought was that they bought jets to fly them to peoples home. I know you're probably thinking that was a stupid thought. You’re not wrong, but I wasn’t thinking clearly.

According to USA today, Seattle-based Amazon has been working to deliver most of its packages itself and rely less on UPS, the U.S. Postal Service and other carriers.

Not only did they buy their own jets, but they have also built many of their own package-sorting hubs at many airports.

I’m sure many of you know that the company is steadily trying to open up more warehouses closer to where the consumers lie. We have a couple in the area being Langhorne and Robbinsville.

I can’t wait to see how much faster this helps out with the delivery process.