Amazon Delivery Station Coming Soon to Lawrence Township

Amazon has announced it's opening a new delivery station in Lawrence Township soon, according to The Patch.

The new delivery station will be located at 10 Princess Road. I wonder if that's the huge warehouse built recently that you can see from the highway? Hmmm. I bet it is. Locals have been wondering what would be going in that massive building.

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Does this mean we're going to get our Amazon packages delivered even faster if we live in the area of this new delivery station? I hope so. It would make sense, right? The article says packages will be shipped from nearby Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers to the new Lawrence delivery station. From there, all of your goodies are loaded into Amazon's delivery vehicles, and off to your house they go. Lawrence Township isn't the only local town getting a new Amazon delivery station. Amazon will also be moving into Bordentown (2473 Old York Road, Building 1), Cranbury (343 Half Acre Road), Delran (400 Delran Parkway), and Edison (1115 King Georges Post Road).

Amazon spokesperson, Emily Hawkins said, "We are excited to continue to invest in the state of New Jersey with new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented workforce. These new delivery stations represent Amazon's unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovation, and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers."

Not far from Lawrence Township is an Amazon Fulfillment in Robbinsville, located at 50 New Canton Way.