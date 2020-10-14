AMC Will Now Let You Rent Out A Theatre For Just $99

We know that this pandemic has truly wreaked havoc on many businesses. Many of those businesses have closed or are being very close to having to close their doors. One business that I hope pulls through is the movie theatre business. AMC has decided to try something different because according to their website you can now rent out a theatre for a private showing.

This is lowkey a dream come true. How many times have you gone into a theatre and the seat you wanted isn’t available? That might be a thing of the past. You can now rent the theatre for a private showing. The cost starts at $99, plus tax depending on the movie. Of course, there is a catch. You can only have 20 people in your rented theatre. I think that’s fair! If we do a little math, it’ll be about $5 and some change per person if everyone pitches in! I’ve got to tell you, I think this is a great deal. This must certainly beat paying almost $20 per ticket.

To rent a theatre, you must fill out a request form on their website. They do also mention that it may take up to 3 business days for someone to get back to you.

I’m sure you’re wondering what you are able to watch. Well, that’s another catch. You can only watch from the selection that they have to offer. They have movies such as Shrek, The Conjuring, Coco, and so much more. Your price will depend on the movie you choose to watch.

I’m still wondering if they will allow you to rent the theatre for private showings of new releases. I guess only time will tell. I am super excited about this and I will definitely be trying it.