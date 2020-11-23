American Dream Mall Celebrates Black Friday With ‘Wish Week’

I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am about Black Friday this year. Obviously, it will be shopped very differently due to the pandemic, but I am actually loving the way things are starting to pan out already. American Dream Mall will celebrate Black Friday with what they call "Wish Week."

Like I said, I am really excited about how retailers have decided they will go about celebrating Black Friday. According to nj.com, American Dream is stretching the traditional best-deal-shopping day of the year into eight days of hoopla and calling it Wish Week. Wish Week starts today, November 23 and will run through Monday, November 30. They will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

They are going to kick everything off with having tons of special events.

According to nj.com, a spokesperson from the mall said, “We created Wish Week to extend the traditional Black Friday shopping occasion from one day to one full week to give our guests more flexibility in shopping, dining and enjoying our world-class attractions with their families this year.”

The coolest part about all of this to me is the things you will see all across the property. Nj.com says they will have 500 poinsettias in the Winter Garden Court, 550 snowflakes over The Rink, an NHL-sized ice skating rink, more than 100 holiday trees and 12 photo booths.

They are also going to be holding events, such as a big dance party called Wish Wave Pool. On November 24th, they will turn the DreamsWorks Water park into a dance floor where they will have a DJ setup.

On November 30th, the mall will turn Nickelodeon Universe into 'Nickmas Universe', which is just the holiday version of the theme park.