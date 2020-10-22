Walmart Released Black Friday Sales For The Month Of November

Either Walmart is trying to play or someone really "accidentally" leaked the Black Friday sales. According to NJ.com, Walmart put out their Black Friday ad on the website and it is showing a bunch of sales already.

We learned from NJ.com that the sales will really be a few days a week for the whole month of November. The dates for the Walmart sales are November 4th, 7th, 11th, 14th, 25th, the 27th, and the big day Black Friday.

Some of those days are online sales only. Those dates are November 4th, 11th, and 25th. The rest of the dates are both online and in-store deals, according to Walmart.

Items shown on the sales ad on Walmart’s website were Apple Airpods, air fryer, pressure cooker, and big-screen TVs as well as other big sales. Those items will be on sale on November 7th starting at 12 am online and in-store at 5 am.

NJ.com mentioned that other big items shared on the Walmart ad include RCA RPJ136 Home Theater Projector for $49 - Hart 6 Gallon Stainless Steel Tank Vacuum for $29 - iRobot Roomba Vacuum for $79. These are just some deals that caught our eyes but you can check out all of the sales on the "leaked" Walmart ad.

It'll be a good time to start Christmas shopping and try to get in-store to grab a good deal. FYI, FedEx and UPS have made it known that Black Friday and Christmas shipments have a high possibility of getting to you late so maybe you'll be better off doing some in-store shopping.