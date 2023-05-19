This Is New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

This small-town restaurant in North Jersey was just recently named New Jersey’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant. I personally have never seen or even heard of this restaurant before, but now after hearing about it, I’m so tempted to get in the car and drive there.

Lovefood.com revealed each state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and this Kenilworth, New Jersey spot took the title. Have you ever eaten at American Melts in Kenilworth, New Jersey? I have never even heard of it but after looking at the menu, I want to eat here every night.

Living in New Jersey, I was sure that the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant would be a pizza place or an Italian restaurant, but I was wrong. American Melts is a build-your-own grilled cheese bar with many different add-ins to choose from.

I had absolutely no idea a place like this existed anywhere in the country, let alone right in New Jersey, but their customers are swearing that it’s a must-stop! Just by scrolling through their socials, you can tell this place is no joke.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen grilled cheese done like this before. There are photos of mac and cheese-filled grilled cheese, a B.L.T grilled cheese, and even their “Fully Veggie” grilled cheese which is mozzarella, sliced apples, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, and avocado on multigrain bread.

There’s also an option to build your own grilled cheese to make the sandwich of your dreams. Everything at this shop is extremely reasonably priced. Honestly, compared to most restaurants it’s a steal.

American Melts is changing the grilled cheese game and I can totally see why it was ranked as the best in the state. I can’t wait to try it!

American Melts is located at 515 Springfield Road, Kenilworth, New Jersey!

12 Foods That Define New Jersey From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state.