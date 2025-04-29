Let’s be real, fast food can really be a lifesaver sometimes.

Whether you’re rushing between errands, running late for work, or just craving something delicious without a long wait, there’s nothing better than pulling up to a drive-through and grabbing something quick.

Fast food has basically become part of everyday life for some people, and no shame! I love treating myself to a fountain soda at McDonald’s and an order of fries.

It’s convenient, can be affordable, and sometimes just hits the spot more than anything else.

There are so many fast food options for us in America, especially living in New Jersey.

Everyone has their favorite spot and their go-to orders that just make you crave it every time you drive by. Some people are just all about burgers, some people want a large fry or maybe you just want a sweet treat to end your day.

Most fast food places have options for whatever you’re craving, and it hits the spot every single time.

According to a recent study, Stacker analyzed data to rank the 50 most popular chain restaurants across the United States.

The results are in for 2025, and I can’t lie, I am SHOCKED at what came out at number 1.

Let’s start with the top 5.

What Are The 5 Most Loced Fast Food Restaurants in America (2025)?

#5 - Domino’s

#4 - Krispy Kreme

#3- Dunkin’

#2- Dairy Queen

What Is America’s Favorite Fast-Food Restaurant (2025)?

Business Signage Getty Images loading...

The winner is…Basin-Robbins! Are you shocked? I was for sure. In New Jersey alien there are 67 locations, and a lot of them are paired up with a Dunkin’ store.

It’s a good combination, really. Ice cream and iced coffee. If you’re a dessert lover in New Jersey, you may not be far from America’s favorite!

