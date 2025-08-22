There’s just something special about a scoop of ice cream. I’m definitely one of those people who can eat it at any hour, in any season.

Whether it’s a blazing hot summer afternoon or a chilly winter evening, I’m always in the mood for a big, over-the-top sundae.

All across Pennsylvania, you’ll find plenty of beloved ice cream shops. Most people have their go-to spot and rarely stray from it. What you may not know, though, is that the country’s very first ice cream company is still running strong right here in Pennsylvania.

Food history runs deep in this state. We’re known for classics like cheesesteaks and pretzels, but there’s also a sweet story tied to ice cream that started here.

If you’re someone who loves knowing the history behind their favorite treats, this is one worth sharing.

So, what is the oldest ice cream company in the U.S.?

Chances are, you may have enjoyed their ice cream without even realizing its legacy. Their original shop is still located at the famous Reading Terminal Market in Philly, where people from all over stop by to grab a taste of this timeless dessert.

So the next time you’re in Philadelphia, make sure to check out Bassett’s and enjoy a scoop from America’s oldest ice cream brand.

