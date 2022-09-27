It's such a fun time of year. Dress up your kids in their Halloween costumes and head to the FREE community Trunk or Treat hosted by popular local Martial Arts School, Amerikick Princeton.

Everyone in the community is invited so tell your family and friends.

Save the date and put a reminder in your phone. It's planned for Saturday, October 29th from 4pm - 6pm in the back parking area of the Amerikick Princeton studio on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township.

There will be even more trunks this year with lots of candy, raffles, prizes, special Marital Arts trial specials, and something new this year, a Scavenger Hunt which promises to be a ton of fun.

If you'd like to decorate your trunk and be a part of it, you certainly can...the more the merrier. NEW FOR THIS YEAR, THERE WILL BE A PRIZE FOR BEST TRUNK. Don't worry though, you don't have participate in order to bring your kids.

Get our free mobile app

Feel free to bring a bag for all the candy you'll collect. Amerikick Princeton will have some bags while supplies last.

Even though it's an absolutely FREE event, please click HERE to register. They like to know how many kids in each age group are coming. Plus, they also need to know how much candy to have available.

Amerikick Princeton owner, Vince Little told me, "This has been a huge success over the past few years. Each year is getting bigger and better. We can't wait to bring the community together once again this year and have more pre-Halloween fun. All are welcome."

Amerikick Princeton is located at 2901 Brunswick Pike (Route 1 South) in Lawrence.

Enjoy.

Top Halloween Costume Every Year Since 1980 We looked at a ton of lists and rankings to try and figure out what the top costume was every Halloween. No two lists really match, and some just didn't make sense, so we did all the research , then ranked what we found.

The Most Haunted Location In Every State We researched the most haunted locations in all 50 states, and these are the results we came up with.

Fright Fest 2022 An Inside Look at Halloween Fun at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey