Amerikick Princeton Hosting Free Community Trunk or Treat in Lawrence, NJ
It's such a fun time of year. Dress up your kids in their Halloween costumes and head to the FREE community Trunk or Treat hosted by popular local Martial Arts School, Amerikick Princeton.
Everyone in the community is invited so tell your family and friends.
Save the date and put a reminder in your phone. It's planned for Saturday, October 29th from 4pm - 6pm in the back parking area of the Amerikick Princeton studio on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township.
There will be even more trunks this year with lots of candy, raffles, prizes, special Marital Arts trial specials, and something new this year, a Scavenger Hunt which promises to be a ton of fun.
If you'd like to decorate your trunk and be a part of it, you certainly can...the more the merrier. NEW FOR THIS YEAR, THERE WILL BE A PRIZE FOR BEST TRUNK. Don't worry though, you don't have participate in order to bring your kids.
Feel free to bring a bag for all the candy you'll collect. Amerikick Princeton will have some bags while supplies last.
Even though it's an absolutely FREE event, please click HERE to register. They like to know how many kids in each age group are coming. Plus, they also need to know how much candy to have available.
Amerikick Princeton owner, Vince Little told me, "This has been a huge success over the past few years. Each year is getting bigger and better. We can't wait to bring the community together once again this year and have more pre-Halloween fun. All are welcome."
Amerikick Princeton is located at 2901 Brunswick Pike (Route 1 South) in Lawrence.
Enjoy.