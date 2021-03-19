Amerikick Princeton Invites All To Community Easter Egg Hunt

Amerikick Princeton invites the entire community to its Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3rd, behind it's studio in Lawrenceville (2901 Brunswick Pike), according to the owner and head instructor, Vince Little.

Go on out and have some fun. There will be thousands of filled eggs for your kids to find. The Easter Bunny will be there for free pictures. Vinny G's Bagels and Deli in Florence will have delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches available for purchase (cash and credit card accepted). Plus, make sure you stick around for the awesome raffles. Amerikick Princeton will be giving away free karate classes, summer camp sessions, karate birthday parties, and much more. Wow.

All ages are welcome. Check in will begin at 10am, and continue until the hunt begins at 11am. Don't worry, Amerikick Princeton will have bags handy for the kids to hunt with.

Little, who's also a 3rd Degree Black Belt and 8 time Sport Karate World Champion, says, "I've seen and experienced how challenging this past year has been for all ages, but, especially the children. We are excited to provide something safe, fun, and free for the community, with the help of our amazing staff and karate families. We can't wait to have everyone out to our studio for this event and many more like this to come." #AmerikickStrong

This is an outdoor event. You're asked to maintain a safe social distance and wear a face mask during the entire event.

Amerikick Princeton is located on Route 1 in Lawrenceville, diagonally across from the Wawa and McDonald's.