Shady Brook Farm Easter Eggs-travaganza

We all want to make sure that every single holiday in 2021 is a lot more fun than the 2020 holidays. Everyone was scared of gatherings because of the pandemic as we were all still a little confused with everything that was going on. Now that there is a vaccine for the coronavirus and things are starting to open back up it seems like things will be a little more normal.

Easter is such a fun holiday for the kids to go on egg hunts and to have small gathering with family and friends. Shady Brook Farm in Bucks County has made it known that they will be having The Easter Eggs-travaganza this year.

It was stated on the Shady Brook Farm website that the Easter Eggs-travaganza will be happening for a total of 5 days. The Easter Eggs-travaganza will be during the weekends of March 27 & 28 as well as April 1- 3.

We learned that the Easter Eggs-travaganza will have a lot of fun stuff to do. This is the list shared by Shady Brook Farm that is full of activities for your kids.

Meet & greet the Easter Bunny

Giant Jumping Pillow

SBF 500 Pedal Go-carts

BEARS Playground

Animated Chicken Show

Chalk Truck

Sports Zone

Backyard Games

Rubber Ducky Races

It was stated on Shady Brook Farm's website that to be able to do those activities you must pay admission. For kids it is $12 while it is $8 for adults.

